Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $708,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

