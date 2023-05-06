Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $727,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.