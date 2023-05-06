Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $761,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

