Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $875,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

