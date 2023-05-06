Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

