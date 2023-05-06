Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

