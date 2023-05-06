Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

