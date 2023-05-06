Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.