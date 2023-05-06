Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,731 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

