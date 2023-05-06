Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,011 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

