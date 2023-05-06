Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,097 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

