Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,559 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

