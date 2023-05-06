Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,774 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $105.91 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

