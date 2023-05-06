Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Purchases $43,100.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.03 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 451.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

BLFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

