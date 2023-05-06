BMO Capital Markets Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $70.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

