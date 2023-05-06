BMO Capital Markets Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $70.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
