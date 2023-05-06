BMO Capital Markets Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KXS. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$215.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$180.82 on Friday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.13.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06. Insiders sold a total of 10,652 shares of company stock worth $1,811,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

