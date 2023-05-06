BMO Capital Markets Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Revolve Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

