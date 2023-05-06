BMO Capital Markets Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $395.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.52.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

