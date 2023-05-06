BMO Capital Markets Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $395.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.
SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.52.
Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies
In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
