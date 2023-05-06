BMO Capital Markets Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.82.
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$32.46. The company has a market cap of C$40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.87.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.