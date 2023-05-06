BMO Capital Markets Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.82.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$32.46. The company has a market cap of C$40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.87.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

