Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

