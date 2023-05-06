BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Buys $84,060.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.