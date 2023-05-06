BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOKF opened at $80.70 on Friday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $468,315 in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BOK Financial by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

