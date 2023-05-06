Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $406.21 million, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at $13,312,301.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $756,215. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 153.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 31,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

