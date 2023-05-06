BP (LON:BP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

LON BP opened at GBX 492.30 ($6.15) on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,331.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 526 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.21). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.21). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

