Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.92

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 33636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

