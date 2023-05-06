Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -1.10 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.10 billion $169.09 million 10.27

Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -11.58% -9.71% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 223 1454 2573 84 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.06, meaning that its share price is 8,306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media rivals beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

