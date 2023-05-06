British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,868 ($35.83) per share, with a total value of £143.40 ($179.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($175.66).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($39.27) per share, with a total value of £157.15 ($196.34).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,804 ($35.03) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,791 ($34.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,944.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,147.69.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.72) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,048.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.73) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.33).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

