Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

