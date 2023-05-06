Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $74.20

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock worth $12,955,847. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 806,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,747,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,558,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

