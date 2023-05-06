Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Target Price at C$4.38

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 317.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

