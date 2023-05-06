Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Target Price at C$4.38

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 317.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.