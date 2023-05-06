Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $25.93

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

