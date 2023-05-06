Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target at $34.08

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

