Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $47.64

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $264,139.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

