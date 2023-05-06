Brokerages Set Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price at $5.25

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Rover Group by 276.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.