Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $601.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

