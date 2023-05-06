Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $601.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Swisscom Stock Performance
SCMWY stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.04.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
