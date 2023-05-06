Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $46.82

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

