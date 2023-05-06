Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $5.30

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
VTEX Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
