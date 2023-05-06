Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $5.30

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in VTEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

