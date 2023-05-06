Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE KMT opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

