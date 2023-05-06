Brokers Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.78 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.88%.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
