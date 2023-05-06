Brokers Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

BFST stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Smith purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,750 shares of company stock worth $132,514. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 118.3% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

