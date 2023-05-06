Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ero Copper by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

