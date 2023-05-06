Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,653,000 after acquiring an additional 563,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 280,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.