Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BTX stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

