BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $132.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get BRP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.