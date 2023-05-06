Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brunswick Stock Performance
BC stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.