Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

