Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

