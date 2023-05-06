Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Acquires 600 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $247,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.