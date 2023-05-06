Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Acquires 600 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $247,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
See Also
