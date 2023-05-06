Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. Cabot has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

