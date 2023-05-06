Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY23 guidance at $1.17-1.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $387.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

