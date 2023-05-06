Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

